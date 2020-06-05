All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3743 Locust Ave

3743 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3743 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MUST SEE: Prestigious and Desirable - Property Id: 41539

Wonderful custom townhouse in the prestigious and desirable Virginia Country Club/Los Cerritos neighborhood. Spacious rooms with open kitchen and dining room, Built-in oven cooktop and dishwasher, New granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new floor throughout, freshly painted, cathedral ceilings, skylights, large master bedroom downstairs with two additional bedrooms upstairs, lots of closet storage space, central heating and air conditioning, large private 2 cars attached garage, large private backyard,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41539
Property Id 41539

(RLNE5659821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Locust Ave have any available units?
3743 Locust Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 Locust Ave have?
Some of 3743 Locust Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Locust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Locust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Locust Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Locust Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Locust Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Locust Ave offers parking.
Does 3743 Locust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Locust Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Locust Ave have a pool?
No, 3743 Locust Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Locust Ave have accessible units?
No, 3743 Locust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Locust Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3743 Locust Ave has units with dishwashers.
