360 Calle Marseille

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 year lease minimum

Lease in luxury. Del Lago renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2,518 sq foot home is a beauty to behold. Everything is new.

Looks like a model home. Every detail meticulously attended to and well thought out. Gorgeous finishes, fixtures, flooring,

counter tops, lighting, technology. Top of the line appliances, state of the art designer quality appointments make this home a

show stopper. Formal entry, living room w/vaulted distinctive wood ceiling, gas fireplace, dining area looking out to landscaped

and hard-scaped back yard. Kitchen and gathering island showcase upscale appliances and cabinetry. A ll 3 bedrooms upstairs.

Master has en-suite bath with both soaking tub and walk-in shower. Other bedrooms serviced by large full hall bath. Enclosed

upper balcony provides additional space for work or play.Wood, laminate and porcelain tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs.

Brand new HVA C system PLUS a whole house fan as well. You will think this is a new home! Enjoy beautiful green belts and Sims

Pond. Close to the an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Exclusive gated community of

Del Lago is a private community with only 125 homes. Only A.D.A. Approved / Certified Service / Companion pets accepted with documentation.