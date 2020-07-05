All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 360 Calle Marseille.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
360 Calle Marseille
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

360 Calle Marseille

360 Calle Marseille · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

360 Calle Marseille, Long Beach, CA 90814
SEADIP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call Kenny: 562-477-1489 for viewing
1 year lease minimum
Lease in luxury. Del Lago renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2,518 sq foot home is a beauty to behold. Everything is new.
Looks like a model home. Every detail meticulously attended to and well thought out. Gorgeous finishes, fixtures, flooring,
counter tops, lighting, technology. Top of the line appliances, state of the art designer quality appointments make this home a
show stopper. Formal entry, living room w/vaulted distinctive wood ceiling, gas fireplace, dining area looking out to landscaped
and hard-scaped back yard. Kitchen and gathering island showcase upscale appliances and cabinetry. A ll 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Master has en-suite bath with both soaking tub and walk-in shower. Other bedrooms serviced by large full hall bath. Enclosed
upper balcony provides additional space for work or play.Wood, laminate and porcelain tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs.
Brand new HVA C system PLUS a whole house fan as well. You will think this is a new home! Enjoy beautiful green belts and Sims
Pond. Close to the an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Exclusive gated community of
Del Lago is a private community with only 125 homes. Only A.D.A. Approved / Certified Service / Companion pets accepted with documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Calle Marseille have any available units?
360 Calle Marseille doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Calle Marseille have?
Some of 360 Calle Marseille's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Calle Marseille currently offering any rent specials?
360 Calle Marseille is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Calle Marseille pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Calle Marseille is pet friendly.
Does 360 Calle Marseille offer parking?
Yes, 360 Calle Marseille offers parking.
Does 360 Calle Marseille have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Calle Marseille does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Calle Marseille have a pool?
No, 360 Calle Marseille does not have a pool.
Does 360 Calle Marseille have accessible units?
No, 360 Calle Marseille does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Calle Marseille have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Calle Marseille has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine