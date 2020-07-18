All apartments in Long Beach
Location

355 Salta Verde Point, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 4 baths, $6750 · Avail. now

$6,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Salta Verde - Property Id: 310684

Your Dream Home is right HERE!! Luxury Waterfront Living in the prestigious Belmont shore neighborhood! Waterfront Patio with Jacuzzi Spa and BBQ counter. Designer paintings all through the house, kitchen features top of the line appliances, center island with breakfast counter. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath plus an office. Master bedroom with water views and soaking tub and huge walk-in closets. Central Air Conditioner, All appliances, Washer & Dryer installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/355-salta-verde-pt-long-beach-ca/310684
Property Id 310684

(RLNE5947330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Salta Verde Pt have any available units?
355 Salta Verde Pt has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Salta Verde Pt have?
Some of 355 Salta Verde Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Salta Verde Pt currently offering any rent specials?
355 Salta Verde Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Salta Verde Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Salta Verde Pt is pet friendly.
Does 355 Salta Verde Pt offer parking?
No, 355 Salta Verde Pt does not offer parking.
Does 355 Salta Verde Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Salta Verde Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Salta Verde Pt have a pool?
No, 355 Salta Verde Pt does not have a pool.
Does 355 Salta Verde Pt have accessible units?
No, 355 Salta Verde Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Salta Verde Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Salta Verde Pt has units with dishwashers.
