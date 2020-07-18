Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Salta Verde - Property Id: 310684



Your Dream Home is right HERE!! Luxury Waterfront Living in the prestigious Belmont shore neighborhood! Waterfront Patio with Jacuzzi Spa and BBQ counter. Designer paintings all through the house, kitchen features top of the line appliances, center island with breakfast counter. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath plus an office. Master bedroom with water views and soaking tub and huge walk-in closets. Central Air Conditioner, All appliances, Washer & Dryer installed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/355-salta-verde-pt-long-beach-ca/310684

Property Id 310684



(RLNE5947330)