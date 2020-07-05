3530 California Avenue

Amenities

Totally remodeled sun-filled home in the well sought after historic neighborhood of California Heights. Just minutes away from award-winning Middle School and Longfellow Elementary School. The vibrant shopping and dining establishments on Atlantic Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard are only a short stroll away. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home comes with a brand new kitchen with natural stone countertops and back splash, new cabinets and pantry room, new refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Living room with gorgeous new flooring, recessed lighting and window coverings. Full bathroom is completely remodeled with new tub, designer tiles, vanity and lighting. Bedrooms are light and bright with generous closet space, new window coverings and ceiling fans. Newly landscaped private backyard with grass and bricked pad for summer gatherings and bbq is delightful. One car garage with a new garage door provide ample storage area. Laundry room is right outside of the garage. Designer interior and exterior custom paint.