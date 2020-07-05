All apartments in Long Beach
3530 California Avenue

3530 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3530 California Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Totally remodeled sun-filled home in the well sought after historic neighborhood of California Heights. Just minutes away from award-winning Middle School and Longfellow Elementary School. The vibrant shopping and dining establishments on Atlantic Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard are only a short stroll away. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home comes with a brand new kitchen with natural stone countertops and back splash, new cabinets and pantry room, new refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Living room with gorgeous new flooring, recessed lighting and window coverings. Full bathroom is completely remodeled with new tub, designer tiles, vanity and lighting. Bedrooms are light and bright with generous closet space, new window coverings and ceiling fans. Newly landscaped private backyard with grass and bricked pad for summer gatherings and bbq is delightful. One car garage with a new garage door provide ample storage area. Laundry room is right outside of the garage. Designer interior and exterior custom paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 California Avenue have any available units?
3530 California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 California Avenue have?
Some of 3530 California Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3530 California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3530 California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3530 California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3530 California Avenue offers parking.
Does 3530 California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 California Avenue have a pool?
No, 3530 California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3530 California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3530 California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 California Avenue has units with dishwashers.

