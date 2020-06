Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities

Come enjoy this wonderfully cool 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in Bluff Heights in Long Beach. Fully remodeled unit with new flooring, paint,updated cabinets and counter tops with new stoves and ceiling fans! Just a quick walk or bike ride to the beach, 2nd st or downtown. Be the first to to call this home.