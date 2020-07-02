333 W 4th St #5

Amenities
Adorable Studio Located in the Vintage Condos of Victor Court! READY NOW! - This lovely studio condo is located in the Victor Court building in fabulous Downtown Long Beach! The whole unit has hardwood floors and many windows for lots of natural light and breezes. Living room has many cute built in shelfs for your dishes or photos or just extra storage as well as two closets!! The kitchen features a stove and plenty of cabinets. The restroom is very cute and features classic bathtub as well as mirror and two entries. There is a laundry mat less than a block away. Street parking only.
Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Studio
Year Built: 1919
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.
(RLNE5780698)