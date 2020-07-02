All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
333 W 4th St #5
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

333 W 4th St #5

333 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

333 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Adorable Studio Located in the Vintage Condos of Victor Court! READY NOW! - This lovely studio condo is located in the Victor Court building in fabulous Downtown Long Beach! The whole unit has hardwood floors and many windows for lots of natural light and breezes. Living room has many cute built in shelfs for your dishes or photos or just extra storage as well as two closets!! The kitchen features a stove and plenty of cabinets. The restroom is very cute and features classic bathtub as well as mirror and two entries. There is a laundry mat less than a block away. Street parking only.

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Studio
Year Built: 1919
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W 4th St #5 have any available units?
333 W 4th St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W 4th St #5 have?
Some of 333 W 4th St #5's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W 4th St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
333 W 4th St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W 4th St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 333 W 4th St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 333 W 4th St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 333 W 4th St #5 offers parking.
Does 333 W 4th St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 W 4th St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W 4th St #5 have a pool?
No, 333 W 4th St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 333 W 4th St #5 have accessible units?
No, 333 W 4th St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W 4th St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 W 4th St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

