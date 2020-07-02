333 W 4th St #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Adorable Studio Located in the Vintage Condos of Victor Court! READY NOW! - This lovely studio condo is located in the Victor Court building in fabulous Downtown Long Beach! The whole unit has hardwood floors and many windows for lots of natural light and breezes. Living room has many cute built in shelfs for your dishes or photos or just extra storage as well as two closets!! The kitchen features a stove and plenty of cabinets. The restroom is very cute and features classic bathtub as well as mirror and two entries. There is a laundry mat less than a block away. Street parking only.



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Studio

Year Built: 1919

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: Street Parking

Flooring: Hardwood Flooring

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.



