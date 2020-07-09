3324 E 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/791df7009a ---- Spanish style four-unit close to everything, upper unit located in Historical neighborhood (Rose Park) Long Beach. Close to CSULB, beach & downtown. Very centrally located and conveniently close to shopping & freeways. -Oak Hardwood floors throughout unit. -Higher ceilings w/ large front window off of living room -Generous size kitchen w/ wood kitchen cabinets -Small pet will be considered. -Owner pays for water -$35 application fee -$1000 deposit To schedule a viewing, please click on the link below. Schedule a Showing Online