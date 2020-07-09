All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3324 E 8th St

3324 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3324 East 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/791df7009a ---- Spanish style four-unit close to everything, upper unit located in Historical neighborhood (Rose Park) Long Beach. Close to CSULB, beach & downtown. Very centrally located and conveniently close to shopping & freeways. -Oak Hardwood floors throughout unit. -Higher ceilings w/ large front window off of living room -Generous size kitchen w/ wood kitchen cabinets -Small pet will be considered. -Owner pays for water -$35 application fee -$1000 deposit To schedule a viewing, please click on the link below. Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 E 8th St have any available units?
3324 E 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3324 E 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
3324 E 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 E 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 E 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 3324 E 8th St offer parking?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 3324 E 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 E 8th St have a pool?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 3324 E 8th St have accessible units?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 E 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3324 E 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3324 E 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.

