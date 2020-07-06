All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
325 Bonito Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
325 Bonito Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

325 Bonito Avenue

325 Bonito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

325 Bonito Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Condo In Long Beach! New Modern Upgrades, Located Near the Beach, Don't Miss Out On This One! This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located downtown & is accessible too the bus/rail Transit Mall for people who commute this property is perfect! Its near the beach, all the great shops & The Aquarium Of The Pacific. It offers garage parking & a shared laundry room for your convenience. This unit has great lighting & is sure too make a happy home for any renter!

For more information on seeing this property & the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or Text us at (310) 200-5584.

**Renters Insurance Mandatory For All New Renters Upon Lease Signing**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 325 Bonito Avenue have any available units?
325 Bonito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Bonito Avenue have?
Some of 325 Bonito Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Bonito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Bonito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Bonito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Bonito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 325 Bonito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 Bonito Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 Bonito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Bonito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Bonito Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Bonito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Bonito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Bonito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Bonito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Bonito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long BeachBelmont HeightsTraffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine