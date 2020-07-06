325 Bonito Avenue.

Amenities
Great Condo In Long Beach! New Modern Upgrades, Located Near the Beach, Don't Miss Out On This One! This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located downtown & is accessible too the bus/rail Transit Mall for people who commute this property is perfect! Its near the beach, all the great shops & The Aquarium Of The Pacific. It offers garage parking & a shared laundry room for your convenience. This unit has great lighting & is sure too make a happy home for any renter!
For more information on seeing this property & the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or Text us at (310) 200-5584.
**Renters Insurance Mandatory For All New Renters Upon Lease Signing**
Contact us to schedule a showing.