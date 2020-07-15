3229 Pasadena Ave.

Amenities

This isn't your Average Cookie Cutter Home! - This one of a kind home includes, bamboo wood flooring, a living room with arched ceilings, den, dining room, open kitchen w/ built-in stove and oven, fridge, large laundry room with washer and dryer, spacious garage and a huge driveway w/ a private road entrance and three patio areas. Home currently has forced heat and the owner is installing central air this year.



Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, neighboring an oil-pump lot, this unique property provides privacy and seclusion right in the middle of Long Beach.



Home schools are Birney Elementary, Hughs Middle School and Poly High. Conveniently close to 405 freeway.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. One year lease is required. Landlord is open to accepting a pet with an additional $500 pet deposit.



$2950 monthly

$3000 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com after viewing the property. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable stable income and good rental history. Co-signers are not accepted.



To view this property please text or call LV Brokerage at 562-206-3426.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5437000)