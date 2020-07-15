All apartments in Long Beach
3229 Pasadena Ave.

3229 Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Pasadena Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Memorial Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
This isn't your Average Cookie Cutter Home! - This one of a kind home includes, bamboo wood flooring, a living room with arched ceilings, den, dining room, open kitchen w/ built-in stove and oven, fridge, large laundry room with washer and dryer, spacious garage and a huge driveway w/ a private road entrance and three patio areas. Home currently has forced heat and the owner is installing central air this year.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, neighboring an oil-pump lot, this unique property provides privacy and seclusion right in the middle of Long Beach.

Home schools are Birney Elementary, Hughs Middle School and Poly High. Conveniently close to 405 freeway.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. One year lease is required. Landlord is open to accepting a pet with an additional $500 pet deposit.

$2950 monthly
$3000 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com after viewing the property. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable stable income and good rental history. Co-signers are not accepted.

To view this property please text or call LV Brokerage at 562-206-3426.

(RLNE5437000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have any available units?
3229 Pasadena Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have?
Some of 3229 Pasadena Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Pasadena Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Pasadena Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Pasadena Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 Pasadena Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Pasadena Ave. offers parking.
Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3229 Pasadena Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have a pool?
No, 3229 Pasadena Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3229 Pasadena Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Pasadena Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Pasadena Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
