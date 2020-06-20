315 Parsons Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Spinnaker Bay home for lease. Main floor features, kitchen, living room, dining room, full bath. Multi level home with Jack & Jill bedrooms with full bath on second floor, laundry room and master bedroom ensuite with walk in closet on 3rd floor. Patio has built in BBQ area and built in spa. Newer flooring throughout home. Two car attached garage with extra storage space. Parsons Landing is the only street in Spinnaker Bay that has direct access to Marine Stadium, walk just a few steps and you will be there! Spinnaker Bay offers incredible coastal living at its finest and is close to so many activities in the area. This home is being rented totally furnished.