315 Parsons Landing

315 Parsons Landing Bay · No Longer Available
Location

315 Parsons Landing Bay, Long Beach, CA 90803
Marina Pacifica

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Spinnaker Bay home for lease. Main floor features, kitchen, living room, dining room, full bath. Multi level home with Jack & Jill bedrooms with full bath on second floor, laundry room and master bedroom ensuite with walk in closet on 3rd floor. Patio has built in BBQ area and built in spa. Newer flooring throughout home. Two car attached garage with extra storage space. Parsons Landing is the only street in Spinnaker Bay that has direct access to Marine Stadium, walk just a few steps and you will be there! Spinnaker Bay offers incredible coastal living at its finest and is close to so many activities in the area. This home is being rented totally furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Parsons Landing have any available units?
315 Parsons Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Parsons Landing have?
Some of 315 Parsons Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Parsons Landing currently offering any rent specials?
315 Parsons Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Parsons Landing pet-friendly?
No, 315 Parsons Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 315 Parsons Landing offer parking?
Yes, 315 Parsons Landing offers parking.
Does 315 Parsons Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Parsons Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Parsons Landing have a pool?
No, 315 Parsons Landing does not have a pool.
Does 315 Parsons Landing have accessible units?
No, 315 Parsons Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Parsons Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Parsons Landing has units with dishwashers.
