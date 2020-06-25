Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2904 E. 63rd St. Available 06/10/19 3BR/2BA in North Long Beach! - This 3 BR/2 BA home is located in a very nice neighborhood. It has beautiful hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Has large living room with a cozy, brick fireplace & area for formal dining. Spacious Kitchen & eating area.. Large separate laundry room w/hook ups. Home has nice sized yard with huge covered patio perfect for children and/or entertainment with fruit trees.Gardener and Trash paid by owner. Over-sized 2 car garage and long driveway for guests cars. For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.



(RLNE3999720)