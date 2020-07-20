All apartments in Long Beach
2752 Knoxville Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:46 AM

2752 Knoxville Avenue

2752 Knoxville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Knoxville Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming three-bedroom home offers a relaxed, rustic atmosphere with an open floor plan and plenty of green landscaping around the property. 2752 Knoxville is a beautiful home and ready to go! The main area of the home is spacious and bright. Hardwood floors cover the living and dining area. French doors that connect outside, as well as skylights, add plenty of natural light to brighten the space. The dining area flows into both the kitchen and a sunken den with tile floors and a wall of windows that overlooks the backyard, there is also a bonus sun room off the dining, perfect for a play area or work space. The kitchen features rich wood cabinets that compliment the granite counters. There is ample cabinet and counter space for storage. The den is ideal for entertaining guests, especially with French doors that connect to the backyard. The vaulted ceiling and exposed beams add a sense of casual charm and openness. The den also includes a hidden laundry closet. The bedrooms are all roomy with plenty of natural light and generous closet space. The expansive backyard is private and inviting. The brick wall and hedge of trees creates a barrier from the rest of the world. The large patio area perfect for relaxing and dining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have any available units?
2752 Knoxville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have?
Some of 2752 Knoxville Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Knoxville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Knoxville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Knoxville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Knoxville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Knoxville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Knoxville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have a pool?
No, 2752 Knoxville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2752 Knoxville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Knoxville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 Knoxville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
