2752 Knoxville Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming three-bedroom home offers a relaxed, rustic atmosphere with an open floor plan and plenty of green landscaping around the property. 2752 Knoxville is a beautiful home and ready to go! The main area of the home is spacious and bright. Hardwood floors cover the living and dining area. French doors that connect outside, as well as skylights, add plenty of natural light to brighten the space. The dining area flows into both the kitchen and a sunken den with tile floors and a wall of windows that overlooks the backyard, there is also a bonus sun room off the dining, perfect for a play area or work space. The kitchen features rich wood cabinets that compliment the granite counters. There is ample cabinet and counter space for storage. The den is ideal for entertaining guests, especially with French doors that connect to the backyard. The vaulted ceiling and exposed beams add a sense of casual charm and openness. The den also includes a hidden laundry closet. The bedrooms are all roomy with plenty of natural light and generous closet space. The expansive backyard is private and inviting. The brick wall and hedge of trees creates a barrier from the rest of the world. The large patio area perfect for relaxing and dining.

