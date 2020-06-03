2645 East Spaulding Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Spaulding Apartments is located in Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops!



LEASE TERMS $1,675 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult

***Move In Special: $500 Off one month on 11 month Lease!***



1 bed, 1 bath with fully furnished kitchen

Lease Duration: 11 months

Pets Welcome with $500 Pet Deposit and $30/month pet rent

Shared Laundry room in property



Online maintenance requests and rent payments

24 hour emergency service

Near Transportation



Hardwood like Floors

Full Sized Appliances

Range / Oven and Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Cable-Ready

Granite Counter Tops

Vertical Blinds



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Ave. Long Beach CA 90804



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



