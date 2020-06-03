2645 East Spaulding Street

Amenities
Spaulding Apartments is located in Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops!
LEASE TERMS $1,675 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult
***Move In Special: $500 Off one month on 11 month Lease!***
KEY FEATURES
1 bed, 1 bath with fully furnished kitchen
Lease Duration: 11 months
Pets Welcome with $500 Pet Deposit and $30/month pet rent
Shared Laundry room in property
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Online maintenance requests and rent payments
24 hour emergency service
Near Transportation
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood like Floors
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven and Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Granite Counter Tops
Vertical Blinds
LEASE TERMS $1,675 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Ave. Long Beach CA 90804
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12777223
(RLNE5810217)