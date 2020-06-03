All apartments in Long Beach
2645 East Spaulding Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

2645 East Spaulding Street

2645 East Spaulding Street · No Longer Available
Location

2645 East Spaulding Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
Spaulding Apartments is located in Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops!

LEASE TERMS $1,675 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult
***Move In Special: $500 Off one month on 11 month Lease!***

KEY FEATURES
1 bed, 1 bath with fully furnished kitchen
Lease Duration: 11 months
Pets Welcome with $500 Pet Deposit and $30/month pet rent
Shared Laundry room in property

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Online maintenance requests and rent payments
24 hour emergency service
Near Transportation

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood like Floors
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven and Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Granite Counter Tops
Vertical Blinds

LEASE TERMS $1,675 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Ave. Long Beach CA 90804

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12777223

(RLNE5810217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 East Spaulding Street have any available units?
2645 East Spaulding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 East Spaulding Street have?
Some of 2645 East Spaulding Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 East Spaulding Street currently offering any rent specials?
2645 East Spaulding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 East Spaulding Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 East Spaulding Street is pet friendly.
Does 2645 East Spaulding Street offer parking?
No, 2645 East Spaulding Street does not offer parking.
Does 2645 East Spaulding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 East Spaulding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 East Spaulding Street have a pool?
No, 2645 East Spaulding Street does not have a pool.
Does 2645 East Spaulding Street have accessible units?
No, 2645 East Spaulding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 East Spaulding Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 East Spaulding Street has units with dishwashers.

