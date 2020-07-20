2543 Termino Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment on a secluded street in Artcraft Manor area in Long Beach. Recently fully remodeled. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. Wonderful newly renovated bathroom with subway tiles! Great kitchen with newer stainless appliances and washer/dryer included!

Airconditioned throughout! Newer dual paned windows with wood blinds! HUGE PRIVATE rear yard! Double garage that is finished with drywall inside! There is parking for additional cars on the driveway!

5 mins to the 405 freeway, 10 mins to 710 and 605 freeways. 35 mins to LAX and Orange County Airports and 10 mins to Long Beach airport. Just 15 minutes to the beach and wonderful shops and restaurants on 2nd Street!

This is a wonderful apartment in a great neighborhood!