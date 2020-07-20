All apartments in Long Beach
2543 Termino Avenue
2543 Termino Avenue

2543 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2543 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Artcraft Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment on a secluded street in Artcraft Manor area in Long Beach. Recently fully remodeled. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. Wonderful newly renovated bathroom with subway tiles! Great kitchen with newer stainless appliances and washer/dryer included!
Airconditioned throughout! Newer dual paned windows with wood blinds! HUGE PRIVATE rear yard! Double garage that is finished with drywall inside! There is parking for additional cars on the driveway!
5 mins to the 405 freeway, 10 mins to 710 and 605 freeways. 35 mins to LAX and Orange County Airports and 10 mins to Long Beach airport. Just 15 minutes to the beach and wonderful shops and restaurants on 2nd Street!
This is a wonderful apartment in a great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 Termino Avenue have any available units?
2543 Termino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 Termino Avenue have?
Some of 2543 Termino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 Termino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2543 Termino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 Termino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2543 Termino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2543 Termino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2543 Termino Avenue offers parking.
Does 2543 Termino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2543 Termino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 Termino Avenue have a pool?
No, 2543 Termino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2543 Termino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2543 Termino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 Termino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 Termino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
