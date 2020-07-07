All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
248 E 47th St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

248 E 47th St.

248 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

248 East 47th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE 3BD/2BA House with 2 CAR GARAGE *COMING SOON* - This ENORMOUS 3BD/2BA home is laid beautifully in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach.

Features include STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS and DOUBLE PANED windows that will allow the entrance of natural light!

The SPACIOUS KITCHEN is built with an ABUNDANCE of cabinet space.

Stepping foot outside, you will be welcomed with your own PRIVATE YARD and 2 CAR GARAGE!

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Ask about pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE3569747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 E 47th St. have any available units?
248 E 47th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 E 47th St. have?
Some of 248 E 47th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 E 47th St. currently offering any rent specials?
248 E 47th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 E 47th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 E 47th St. is pet friendly.
Does 248 E 47th St. offer parking?
Yes, 248 E 47th St. offers parking.
Does 248 E 47th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 E 47th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 E 47th St. have a pool?
No, 248 E 47th St. does not have a pool.
Does 248 E 47th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 248 E 47th St. has accessible units.
Does 248 E 47th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 E 47th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

