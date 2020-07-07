248 E 47th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE 3BD/2BA House with 2 CAR GARAGE *COMING SOON* - This ENORMOUS 3BD/2BA home is laid beautifully in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach.



Features include STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS and DOUBLE PANED windows that will allow the entrance of natural light!



The SPACIOUS KITCHEN is built with an ABUNDANCE of cabinet space.



Stepping foot outside, you will be welcomed with your own PRIVATE YARD and 2 CAR GARAGE!



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Ask about pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE3569747)