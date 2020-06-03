All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

244 E Claiborne Place E

244 East Claiborne Place · No Longer Available
Location

244 East Claiborne Place, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This is a rare opportunity to live in the highly desirable Virginia Country Club. This property features 2 separate homes for 1 lease.
The front home is a gorgeous French Mediterranean 2 bed/2bath. There's a welcoming brick porch with concrete pillars, stucco
exterior with diamond patterned windows. The elegant & functional eat-in kitchen was remodeled in 2014. It features granite
counters with travertine accents, Sonoma tile & glass backsplash, faux-stone custom hood, glass-fronted cherry stained cabinets,
deep cast-iron sink & under-counter lighting. The oversized living room or "great room" features a wood-beamed vaulted ceiling,
brick fireplace, white oak peg flooring, & tasteful hanging lamps, and french doors leading to the backyard. The master suite has
a deep closet, crown molding & a treasure of a bathroom. Relax after a long day in the "steam shower", and clean up with a
granite-topped vanity & porcelain floor. The hallway bath is also lovely with built-in vanity with tile countertop and granite
flooring. The second bedroom is roomy & light-filled. The back house was taken down
to its studs & rebuilt in 2017. Perfect for an elderly parent as there is a ramp at the entrance & the elegant shower(with
chandelier) allows for wheelchair entrance. Both homes have updated electrical, all copper plumbing. New garage door. Near the
VCC, Rancho Los Cerritos, Steelcraft. Los Cerritos Elementary.
EXCLUSIONS: I

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 E Claiborne Place E have any available units?
244 E Claiborne Place E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 E Claiborne Place E have?
Some of 244 E Claiborne Place E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 E Claiborne Place E currently offering any rent specials?
244 E Claiborne Place E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 E Claiborne Place E pet-friendly?
No, 244 E Claiborne Place E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 244 E Claiborne Place E offer parking?
Yes, 244 E Claiborne Place E offers parking.
Does 244 E Claiborne Place E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 E Claiborne Place E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 E Claiborne Place E have a pool?
No, 244 E Claiborne Place E does not have a pool.
Does 244 E Claiborne Place E have accessible units?
Yes, 244 E Claiborne Place E has accessible units.
Does 244 E Claiborne Place E have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 E Claiborne Place E does not have units with dishwashers.

