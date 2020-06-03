244 E Claiborne Place E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This is a rare opportunity to live in the highly desirable Virginia Country Club. This property features 2 separate homes for 1 lease.

The front home is a gorgeous French Mediterranean 2 bed/2bath. There's a welcoming brick porch with concrete pillars, stucco

exterior with diamond patterned windows. The elegant & functional eat-in kitchen was remodeled in 2014. It features granite

counters with travertine accents, Sonoma tile & glass backsplash, faux-stone custom hood, glass-fronted cherry stained cabinets,

deep cast-iron sink & under-counter lighting. The oversized living room or "great room" features a wood-beamed vaulted ceiling,

brick fireplace, white oak peg flooring, & tasteful hanging lamps, and french doors leading to the backyard. The master suite has

a deep closet, crown molding & a treasure of a bathroom. Relax after a long day in the "steam shower", and clean up with a

granite-topped vanity & porcelain floor. The hallway bath is also lovely with built-in vanity with tile countertop and granite

flooring. The second bedroom is roomy & light-filled. The back house was taken down

to its studs & rebuilt in 2017. Perfect for an elderly parent as there is a ramp at the entrance & the elegant shower(with

chandelier) allows for wheelchair entrance. Both homes have updated electrical, all copper plumbing. New garage door. Near the

VCC, Rancho Los Cerritos, Steelcraft. Los Cerritos Elementary.

EXCLUSIONS: I