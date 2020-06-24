244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805

Amenities

This wonderful rear upper level duplex has been freshly painted and features a gated 1-car parking space, fresh carpeting, and kitchen with natural wood cabinets and granite counters and stove. The apartment is located on an inside tract, ideally located in the heart of North Long Beach. There is a large storage room, 1 car parking space, and some utilities are included. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Market St.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/23/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

