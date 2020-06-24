All apartments in Long Beach
244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805
Last updated April 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805

244 1/2 E 56th St · No Longer Available
Location

244 1/2 E 56th St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful rear upper level duplex has been freshly painted and features a gated 1-car parking space, fresh carpeting, and kitchen with natural wood cabinets and granite counters and stove. The apartment is located on an inside tract, ideally located in the heart of North Long Beach. There is a large storage room, 1 car parking space, and some utilities are included. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Market St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/23/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have any available units?
244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have?
Some of 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 currently offering any rent specials?
244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 is pet friendly.
Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 offer parking?
Yes, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 offers parking.
Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have a pool?
No, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 does not have a pool.
Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have accessible units?
No, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 does not have accessible units.
Does 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 1/2 E. 56th St., Long Beach, CA 90805 does not have units with dishwashers.
