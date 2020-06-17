All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

238 REDONDO AVENUE

238 Redondo Avenue · (562) 439-2147
Location

238 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 REDONDO AVENUE · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Huge Backyard - Completely remodeled 2bd/1bth home in Belmont Heights. Walking distance to the beach and Broadway restaurants and bars. 950 SF home with HUGE backyard. Long driveway with ample parking plus a 1 car garage for storage.

Property has been beautifully painted on the exterior and interior. Home also includes beautiful hardwood floors, new white shaker cabinets in the kitchen, quartz countertop, washer and dryer hook ups. Large bathroom with new shower, shaker cabinetry and quartz counter. Backyard perfect for entertaining on those warm summer nights. Pet Friendly.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Gardener is included!

Dont miss this amazing opportunity!!

Contact Kolby Pabst at (562) 987-3244 or kolby.pabst@pabstkinney.com for showings.

(RLNE5694222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have any available units?
238 REDONDO AVENUE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have?
Some of 238 REDONDO AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 REDONDO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
238 REDONDO AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 REDONDO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 REDONDO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 238 REDONDO AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 REDONDO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 238 REDONDO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 238 REDONDO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 REDONDO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 REDONDO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
