230 Linden Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cde5710a0 ---- This stunning 1 bedroom condo boasts tons of natural lighting throughout, fresh paint, and laminate flooring. The living room features a built-in TV and leads you to a large private balcony! Dining nook and spacious kitchen feature fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and matching white electric stove refrigerator! Bedroom is roomy with ample closet space. 1 bathroom has upgraded features with a white vanity and full shower/tub. Condo complex offers a community gym and onsite coin-operated laundry. 1 parking space included with the unit. Complex is just a few blocks away from the beach and right around the corner from restaurants and shopping! Sorry no pets allowed. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1966 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking:1 Assigned parking Flooring: Laminate Yard: Private balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Assigned Parking Space Built In Tv Community Gym Onsite Coin Operated Laundry