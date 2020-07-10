All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

230 Linden Ave

230 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 1 bedroom condo boasts tons of natural lighting throughout, fresh paint, and laminate flooring. The living room features a built-in TV and leads you to a large private balcony! Dining nook and spacious kitchen feature fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and matching white electric stove refrigerator! Bedroom is roomy with ample closet space. 1 bathroom has upgraded features with a white vanity and full shower/tub. Condo complex offers a community gym and onsite coin-operated laundry. 1 parking space included with the unit. Complex is just a few blocks away from the beach and right around the corner from restaurants and shopping! Sorry no pets allowed. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1966 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking:1 Assigned parking Flooring: Laminate Yard: Private balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Linden Ave have any available units?
230 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Linden Ave have?
Some of 230 Linden Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 230 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 230 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 230 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 230 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
