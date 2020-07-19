2281 Faust Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Contact us to set a showing appointment Tiffani Santiago 562-513-7852. Nearly 1900 sq ft, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms has been beautifully remodeled. The home boasts an incredible kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, full-pull drawers, granite counter tops and opens up to large living room and dining room. Enjoy a cozy night in front of the fireplace in your master bedroom or in family room. The huge master bedroom has large closet, sliding glass doors to back yard, canned lighting and the master bath has custom tile work throughout with frameless glass shower door and dual vanity. The two front bedrooms are spacious and have carpet and sliding mirrored doors with large closets. The hall bath has custom tile and vanity and shower/tub combo. The third bathroom is off the family room with full shower, travertine flooring, custom tile and frameless shower door. This home has dual pane windows, laminate wood flooring, plenty of closet and storage space. There is canned lighting throughout. There is new lawn and automatic sprinklers in the front and rear. Enjoy your great patio for BBQ. A/C. Close to award winning Long Beach Schools, Target, Trader Joes, La Fitness and much more. Welcome Home!