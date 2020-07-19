All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

2281 Faust Avenue

Location

2281 Faust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Contact us to set a showing appointment Tiffani Santiago 562-513-7852. Nearly 1900 sq ft, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms has been beautifully remodeled. The home boasts an incredible kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, full-pull drawers, granite counter tops and opens up to large living room and dining room. Enjoy a cozy night in front of the fireplace in your master bedroom or in family room. The huge master bedroom has large closet, sliding glass doors to back yard, canned lighting and the master bath has custom tile work throughout with frameless glass shower door and dual vanity. The two front bedrooms are spacious and have carpet and sliding mirrored doors with large closets. The hall bath has custom tile and vanity and shower/tub combo. The third bathroom is off the family room with full shower, travertine flooring, custom tile and frameless shower door. This home has dual pane windows, laminate wood flooring, plenty of closet and storage space. There is canned lighting throughout. There is new lawn and automatic sprinklers in the front and rear. Enjoy your great patio for BBQ. A/C. Close to award winning Long Beach Schools, Target, Trader Joes, La Fitness and much more. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 Faust Avenue have any available units?
2281 Faust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2281 Faust Avenue have?
Some of 2281 Faust Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2281 Faust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2281 Faust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 Faust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2281 Faust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2281 Faust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2281 Faust Avenue offers parking.
Does 2281 Faust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 Faust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 Faust Avenue have a pool?
No, 2281 Faust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2281 Faust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2281 Faust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 Faust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2281 Faust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
