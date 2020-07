Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel range

Newly renovated craftsman style 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasting an open concept kitchen and living area design. The kitchen includes all new

stainless steel GE refrigerator, with quartz counter tops, dishwasher, and a island stove that features plenty of bar seating. Home also includes brand new

central heating and air throughout with new water heater and washer and dryer for your enjoyment.