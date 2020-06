215 ATLANTIC AVENUE #405

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

***2 WEEKS FREE*** UPPER NON-SMOKING CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH!! - ***2 WEEKS FREE***

UPPER "NON-SMOKING" 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH!

THE ALL-ELECTRIC UNIT FEATURES CARPET AND CERAMIC TILING THROUGHOUT, CLEAN CARPET, LOTS OF WINDOWS WITH CITY VIEWS, CUSTOM CABINETS IN KITCHEN, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, CUSTOM TILED SHOWER/BATH, WINDOW DRAPERY, C/A LAUNDRY. STREET PARKING ONLY OR LOCAL PARKING, NO CO-SIGNORS. 1-CAT ACCEPTED WITH A $250 ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. $200.00 HOA MOVE IN/MOVE OUT FEE.



KEY CHECK OUT AVAILABLE AT: 248 REDONDO AVE, LONG BEACH, CA 90803 PABST KINNEY & ASSOCIATES: 562-344-2147



FICO 650+

MONTH-TO-MONTH

NON- SMOKING BUILDING



KEY CHECK OUT AVAILABLE AT: 248 REDONDO AVE LONG BEACH, CA 90803 MON-FRI 8AM-330PM SAT 9AM-5PM(CLOSED FOR LUNCH BETWEEN 12PM-1PM) ***LAST KEY CHECK OUT AT 330PM DAILY****



