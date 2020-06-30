All apartments in Long Beach
2140 Ocana Ave

2140 Ocana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Ocana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Available 11/01/19 Prime residential neighborhood, a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Los Altos area of Long Beach. Walking distance to Los Altos Shopping Center, short distance to CSULB. 2 bedrooms have own private bathrooms. New paint and carpeting. Sought after award winning Minnie Gant elementary school district. Large private backyard with decking off back bedroom.

Owner pays for gardner. All utilities to be paid for by tenant. 2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12680049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Ocana Ave have any available units?
2140 Ocana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Ocana Ave have?
Some of 2140 Ocana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Ocana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Ocana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Ocana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Ocana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2140 Ocana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Ocana Ave offers parking.
Does 2140 Ocana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Ocana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Ocana Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2140 Ocana Ave has a pool.
Does 2140 Ocana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2140 Ocana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Ocana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Ocana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

