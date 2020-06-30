2140 Ocana Ave

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Prime residential neighborhood, a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Los Altos area of Long Beach. Walking distance to Los Altos Shopping Center, short distance to CSULB. 2 bedrooms have own private bathrooms. New paint and carpeting. Sought after award winning Minnie Gant elementary school district. Large private backyard with decking off back bedroom.
Owner pays for gardner. All utilities to be paid for by tenant. 2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12680049
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5228947)