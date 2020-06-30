2140 Ocana Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Available 11/01/19 Prime residential neighborhood, a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Los Altos area of Long Beach. Walking distance to Los Altos Shopping Center, short distance to CSULB. 2 bedrooms have own private bathrooms. New paint and carpeting. Sought after award winning Minnie Gant elementary school district. Large private backyard with decking off back bedroom.



Owner pays for gardner. All utilities to be paid for by tenant. 2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12680049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228947)