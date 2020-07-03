2134 W. Cameron St.

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Home with 2 Car Garage and Huge Den! - NOW LEASING this beautiful home located in wonderful Long Beach neighborhood, centrally located near parks, schools and the 405 Freeway. The interior of the house begins with a large living room that features gorgeous hardwood floors finished in dark ebony, recessed lighting and a huge step-down den that is surrounded by large windows looking out onto the lush rear yard with dotted more than a dozen fruit trees and a lattice covered patio with grape vines. There is an attached formal dining room that connects the living room and the spacious kitchen which has been totally remodeled with stone counters, white shaker cabinets, and recessed lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and is adjacent to an attached service area that includes a side-by-side washer & dryer with added storage. The main hallway connects all 3 bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, with each of the bedrooms featuring wardrobe closets and mini-split A/C units. The 2nd bathroom is on the west side of the home near the den.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



