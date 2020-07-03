All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2134 W. Cameron St.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2134 W. Cameron St.

2134 West Cameron Street · No Longer Available
Location

2134 West Cameron Street, Long Beach, CA 90810
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Home with 2 Car Garage and Huge Den! - NOW LEASING this beautiful home located in wonderful Long Beach neighborhood, centrally located near parks, schools and the 405 Freeway. The interior of the house begins with a large living room that features gorgeous hardwood floors finished in dark ebony, recessed lighting and a huge step-down den that is surrounded by large windows looking out onto the lush rear yard with dotted more than a dozen fruit trees and a lattice covered patio with grape vines. There is an attached formal dining room that connects the living room and the spacious kitchen which has been totally remodeled with stone counters, white shaker cabinets, and recessed lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and is adjacent to an attached service area that includes a side-by-side washer & dryer with added storage. The main hallway connects all 3 bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, with each of the bedrooms featuring wardrobe closets and mini-split A/C units. The 2nd bathroom is on the west side of the home near the den.

To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/223e583f-ebe6-4ffc-b347-c5cd482ee449

For help with the code box, please watch the following video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmgRie12IDQ

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5342523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 W. Cameron St. have any available units?
2134 W. Cameron St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 W. Cameron St. have?
Some of 2134 W. Cameron St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 W. Cameron St. currently offering any rent specials?
2134 W. Cameron St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 W. Cameron St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 W. Cameron St. is pet friendly.
Does 2134 W. Cameron St. offer parking?
Yes, 2134 W. Cameron St. offers parking.
Does 2134 W. Cameron St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 W. Cameron St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 W. Cameron St. have a pool?
No, 2134 W. Cameron St. does not have a pool.
Does 2134 W. Cameron St. have accessible units?
No, 2134 W. Cameron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 W. Cameron St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 W. Cameron St. has units with dishwashers.

