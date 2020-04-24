2033 East 3rd Street #3A

Amenities

Alamitos Beach Top floor unit! 2 bedroom 2 bath on the third floor. Modern keypad entry into your spacious unit which faces south toward the beach. Enjoy the ocean breezes as you are only 3 blocks away and a short walk to the beach and shops on Retro Row. Enjoy a spacious sun filled living/dining area and stylish kitchen with breakfast bar. Relax on one of your two private terraces. The condo has beautiful floors, updated baths and generous closet space. One of the two balconies are off the master bedroom. Master has an en-suite with a walk-in shower. Large second bedroom with window AC unit. Second bath has pedestal sink and tub/shower combination. Each room has new modern ceiling fans. Great building on a beautiful street, walking distance to so many restaurants and shops! Pets under 25 lbs. Two secure parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities, except owner pays water, trash.