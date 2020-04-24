All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:08 AM

2033 East 3rd Street #3A

2033 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2033 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alamitos Beach Top floor unit! 2 bedroom 2 bath on the third floor. Modern keypad entry into your spacious unit which faces south toward the beach. Enjoy the ocean breezes as you are only 3 blocks away and a short walk to the beach and shops on Retro Row. Enjoy a spacious sun filled living/dining area and stylish kitchen with breakfast bar. Relax on one of your two private terraces. The condo has beautiful floors, updated baths and generous closet space. One of the two balconies are off the master bedroom. Master has an en-suite with a walk-in shower. Large second bedroom with window AC unit. Second bath has pedestal sink and tub/shower combination. Each room has new modern ceiling fans. Great building on a beautiful street, walking distance to so many restaurants and shops! Pets under 25 lbs. Two secure parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities, except owner pays water, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have any available units?
2033 East 3rd Street #3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have?
Some of 2033 East 3rd Street #3A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 East 3rd Street #3A currently offering any rent specials?
2033 East 3rd Street #3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 East 3rd Street #3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A is pet friendly.
Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A offer parking?
Yes, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A offers parking.
Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have a pool?
No, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A does not have a pool.
Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have accessible units?
No, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 East 3rd Street #3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 East 3rd Street #3A has units with dishwashers.
