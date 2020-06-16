2009 Shipway Avenue

Amenities
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach. NEW WINDOWS! Fresh paint, carpet throughout, natural hardwood floor in kitchen and dining area. Island counter is great for entertaining and using as a breakfast bar. Stove, dishwasher and gardener are included. Washer and dryer at the property will be included. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Good sized enclosed backyard with patio. The property also has quick access to the 405 and 605 freeways. Tenant pays all utilities.
CALL US TO BE PUT ON THE WAITLIST!
MAXIMUM OF FIVE (5) OCCUPANTS!
One Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $3,400.00
Security Deposit: $3,400.00(OAC)
No Pets
No Evictions
No Smoking
It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207
