2009 Shipway Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach. NEW WINDOWS! Fresh paint, carpet throughout, natural hardwood floor in kitchen and dining area. Island counter is great for entertaining and using as a breakfast bar. Stove, dishwasher and gardener are included. Washer and dryer at the property will be included. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Good sized enclosed backyard with patio. The property also has quick access to the 405 and 605 freeways. Tenant pays all utilities.



CALL US TO BE PUT ON THE WAITLIST!



MAXIMUM OF FIVE (5) OCCUPANTS!



One Year Lease

Monthly Rent: $3,400.00

Security Deposit: $3,400.00(OAC)



No Pets

No Evictions

No Smoking



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE2217412)