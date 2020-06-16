All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2009 Shipway Avenue

2009 Shipway Avenue · (562) 494-3805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 Shipway Avenue · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach. NEW WINDOWS! Fresh paint, carpet throughout, natural hardwood floor in kitchen and dining area. Island counter is great for entertaining and using as a breakfast bar. Stove, dishwasher and gardener are included. Washer and dryer at the property will be included. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Good sized enclosed backyard with patio. The property also has quick access to the 405 and 605 freeways. Tenant pays all utilities.

CALL US TO BE PUT ON THE WAITLIST!

MAXIMUM OF FIVE (5) OCCUPANTS!

One Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $3,400.00
Security Deposit: $3,400.00(OAC)

No Pets
No Evictions
No Smoking

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE2217412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Shipway Avenue have any available units?
2009 Shipway Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Shipway Avenue have?
Some of 2009 Shipway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Shipway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Shipway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Shipway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Shipway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2009 Shipway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Shipway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2009 Shipway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Shipway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Shipway Avenue have a pool?
No, 2009 Shipway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Shipway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2009 Shipway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Shipway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Shipway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
