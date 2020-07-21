1936 Shipway

Amenities

Four bedroom home in the Eldorado South Neighborhood. - This charming freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bath home includes fresh two tone paint, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, new quartz kitchen counters, stove, dishwasher, new upgraded bathrooms, backyard, patio, large laundry room and double car garage.



Located in the Eldorado South neighborhood, this home is close to El Dorado Golf Course/ Park, bike path, CSULB, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!



Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles to Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science.



Small pet okay with additional deposit.



Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.



One year lease required.



$3350 monthly

$3500 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry co-signers.



To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



