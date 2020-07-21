All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1936 Shipway

1936 Shipway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four bedroom home in the Eldorado South Neighborhood. - This charming freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bath home includes fresh two tone paint, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, new quartz kitchen counters, stove, dishwasher, new upgraded bathrooms, backyard, patio, large laundry room and double car garage.

Located in the Eldorado South neighborhood, this home is close to El Dorado Golf Course/ Park, bike path, CSULB, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!

Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles to Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science.

Small pet okay with additional deposit.

Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

One year lease required.

$3350 monthly
$3500 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry co-signers.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.

(RLNE5073171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Shipway have any available units?
1936 Shipway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Shipway have?
Some of 1936 Shipway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Shipway currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Shipway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Shipway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Shipway is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Shipway offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Shipway offers parking.
Does 1936 Shipway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Shipway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Shipway have a pool?
No, 1936 Shipway does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Shipway have accessible units?
No, 1936 Shipway does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Shipway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Shipway has units with dishwashers.
