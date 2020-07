Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow home with upgrades throughout. Private back unit with one assigned parking space and outdoor area. Hardwood, tile flooring with carpet in one of the two rooms. Washer/dryer hook ups inside the home. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets. This one won't last!