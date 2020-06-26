All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

1911 E 56th Street

1911 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1911 East 56th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COME AND SEE THIS COZY 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, NEWLY REMODELED DUPLEX available in a family oriented Long Beach neighborhood! TWO UNITS ARE SEPARATELY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. BOTH ARE 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH EACH, rent is per unit. Plenty of parking with 2 car roll up garages, one for each unit, and additional parking spaces. Separate Laundry Room available in the back with washer and dryer hook-ups. Bright and airy with plenty of windows throughout, brand new ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new kitchen with wood cabinets, gas stove and oven and brushed nickel knobs, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and brushed nickel faucets. Brand new bathrooms with tile showers and brushed nickel faucets. Brand new vinyl flooring with 4 inch baseboards throughout, dual pane windows, recessed lights, all brand new doors. New Separate electric meters and gas meters and separate water heaters. Nice Front and back yards. Close to 91 freeway, schools, shopping, restaurants and much more. Hurry! Won't Last Long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 E 56th Street have any available units?
1911 E 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 E 56th Street have?
Some of 1911 E 56th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 E 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 E 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 E 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 E 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1911 E 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1911 E 56th Street offers parking.
Does 1911 E 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 E 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 E 56th Street have a pool?
No, 1911 E 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 E 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 E 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 E 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 E 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
