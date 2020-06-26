1911 E 56th Street

Amenities

COME AND SEE THIS COZY 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, NEWLY REMODELED DUPLEX available in a family oriented Long Beach neighborhood! TWO UNITS ARE SEPARATELY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. BOTH ARE 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH EACH, rent is per unit. Plenty of parking with 2 car roll up garages, one for each unit, and additional parking spaces. Separate Laundry Room available in the back with washer and dryer hook-ups. Bright and airy with plenty of windows throughout, brand new ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new kitchen with wood cabinets, gas stove and oven and brushed nickel knobs, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and brushed nickel faucets. Brand new bathrooms with tile showers and brushed nickel faucets. Brand new vinyl flooring with 4 inch baseboards throughout, dual pane windows, recessed lights, all brand new doors. New Separate electric meters and gas meters and separate water heaters. Nice Front and back yards. Close to 91 freeway, schools, shopping, restaurants and much more. Hurry! Won't Last Long!!!