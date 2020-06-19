All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

Location

1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors. Air Conditioner and crackling warm fire in the beautifully over-sized marble fireplace. Beautiful wood floors grace the entire interior, newer double pained windows, gorgeous crown moldings, recessed lighting and a large sliding door to your private landscaped backyard. Large two car garage! Open up the backyard gate and have BONUS access to a large open space, lots of recreational opportunities, access the San Gabriel biking/running trail, Blocks to El Dorado Park, Cal State Long Beach and the Golf Course. Ride your bike along the San Gabriel trail or to the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Stevely Ave have any available units?
1874 Stevely Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 Stevely Ave have?
Some of 1874 Stevely Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Stevely Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Stevely Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Stevely Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 Stevely Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1874 Stevely Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Stevely Ave does offer parking.
Does 1874 Stevely Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 Stevely Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Stevely Ave have a pool?
No, 1874 Stevely Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Stevely Ave have accessible units?
No, 1874 Stevely Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Stevely Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Stevely Ave has units with dishwashers.
