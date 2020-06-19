1874 Stevely Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors. Air Conditioner and crackling warm fire in the beautifully over-sized marble fireplace. Beautiful wood floors grace the entire interior, newer double pained windows, gorgeous crown moldings, recessed lighting and a large sliding door to your private landscaped backyard. Large two car garage! Open up the backyard gate and have BONUS access to a large open space, lots of recreational opportunities, access the San Gabriel biking/running trail, Blocks to El Dorado Park, Cal State Long Beach and the Golf Course. Ride your bike along the San Gabriel trail or to the Beach.