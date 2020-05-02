1826 W Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Totally Remodeled Gem Open House 01/18/2020 1:00 to 2:00 Call for Appointment 562-434-9911 - 3 bedroom 2 Bath Lower Unit Totally Remodeled

Fresh Paint, Wood Plank & Tile flooring throughout! Kitchen features Rich Wood Cabinetry and Granite Counter-Tops, New Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher and Pantry. Master Bedroom has Full Bath, Sliding Doors to Patio and Great Closet space. Two additional Bedrooms also offer Plenty of Closet space. Hallway features Linen Closet and 2nd Full Bathroom.

Bonus: Washer & Dryer hookups in the unit. Private Back Patio area.

One Off Street Parking Space.

Tenant pays all utilities

ONE Small Pet considered with Pet Deposit, ask for details.

We are showing this unit on January 18 & 25, between 1 & 2 pm, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Call 562-434-9911to be placed on our Guest List



