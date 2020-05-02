All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

1826 W Willow Street

1826 West Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 West Willow Street, Long Beach, CA 90810
Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Totally Remodeled Gem Open House 01/18/2020 1:00 to 2:00 Call for Appointment 562-434-9911 - 3 bedroom 2 Bath Lower Unit Totally Remodeled
Fresh Paint, Wood Plank & Tile flooring throughout! Kitchen features Rich Wood Cabinetry and Granite Counter-Tops, New Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher and Pantry. Master Bedroom has Full Bath, Sliding Doors to Patio and Great Closet space. Two additional Bedrooms also offer Plenty of Closet space. Hallway features Linen Closet and 2nd Full Bathroom.
Bonus: Washer & Dryer hookups in the unit. Private Back Patio area.
One Off Street Parking Space.
Tenant pays all utilities
ONE Small Pet considered with Pet Deposit, ask for details.
We are showing this unit on January 18 & 25, between 1 & 2 pm, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Call 562-434-9911to be placed on our Guest List

(RLNE4706234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 W Willow Street have any available units?
1826 W Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 W Willow Street have?
Some of 1826 W Willow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 W Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 W Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 1826 W Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1826 W Willow Street offers parking.
Does 1826 W Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 W Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W Willow Street have a pool?
No, 1826 W Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1826 W Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 1826 W Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 W Willow Street has units with dishwashers.
