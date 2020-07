Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

UnionFive its just a beautiful community - Property Id: 300186



UnionFive offers a mixture of quality and design. The 1821-1827 E. 5th St. location in the 90802 neighborhood of Long Beach is perfectly situated for work or play. You'll be delighted with great amenities and features like recycling and convenient on-site parking options. The leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect new place. Experience a new standard at UnionFive.



Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1821-e-5th-st-long-beach-ca-unit-19/300186

Property Id 300186



(RLNE5969787)