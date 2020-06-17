1812 E 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Charming remodeled bungalow, one block to the beach and park. This is a detached home with 2 good sized bedrooms; the front bedroom with a separate retreat, perfect as a work station or for additional storage. The granite counter kitchen includes a built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. The remodeled bathroom has stylish tiling, wainscoting, whirlpool tub and circular vessel sink. An inside laundry room has a full size washer and dryer. An adorable front porch and a backyard patio space gives you added outdoor living space. The backyard is shared with the 3 adjacent units, but the patio is gated off from this common space. Includes 1 car parking in the shared driveway. Rare find in a great location.