Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1812 E 1st Street

1812 East 1st Street · (562) 619-6356
Location

1812 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming remodeled bungalow, one block to the beach and park. This is a detached home with 2 good sized bedrooms; the front bedroom with a separate retreat, perfect as a work station or for additional storage. The granite counter kitchen includes a built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. The remodeled bathroom has stylish tiling, wainscoting, whirlpool tub and circular vessel sink. An inside laundry room has a full size washer and dryer. An adorable front porch and a backyard patio space gives you added outdoor living space. The backyard is shared with the 3 adjacent units, but the patio is gated off from this common space. Includes 1 car parking in the shared driveway. Rare find in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 E 1st Street have any available units?
1812 E 1st Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 E 1st Street have?
Some of 1812 E 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 E 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1812 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1812 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 E 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 1812 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 E 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 E 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1812 E 1st Street has a pool.
Does 1812 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
