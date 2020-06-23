All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 18 Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
18 Ocean Blvd
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

18 Ocean Blvd

18 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

granite counters
parking
air conditioning
yoga
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Our building is in the Bluff Park area of Long Beach and overlooks the Queen Mary and Catalina Island and situated between Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach. The unit is a beautifully furnished studio with tiled floors, air conditioning, granite counter tops, an HD TV, and a partial ocean view.

This furnished rental is ideal for travelers on work assignment. Please take note:

* flexible leases (including month to month)
* all utilities including high speed wifi and premium cable
* prime location (walk to restaurants)
* bus stop in front of building
* free daily yoga on the bluff
* free use of beach cruisers and paddle board when available
* common area has a breathtaking 180 degree ocean view from Newport Beach to Palos Verdes
* off street parking offered on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
18 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 18 Ocean Blvd's amenities include granite counters, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18 Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 18 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 18 Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 18 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 18 Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 18 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine