1418 East 8th Street

Updated rear 2-bedroom, 2-bath home. Set behind a front house, is this upstairs updated spacious home. As you come up the stairs you enter into a contemporary home with an open floor plan. The Living Room features wood-tile flooring, ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen is huge! It features recessed lighting, lusteroud wrap-around granite counters, tons of cabinets and is appointed with a Stove. In the private space, you have 2 ample bedrooms that can accommodate all your furnishings. The home has 2 bathroom, both with bathtubs, tiled backing, and one features as part of the Master Suite. The home also has forced-air heating and dual-paned windows throughout. Come view for yourself. Sorry no pets