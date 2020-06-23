All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 East 8th Street

1418 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 East 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated rear 2-bedroom, 2-bath home. Set behind a front house, is this upstairs updated spacious home. As you come up the stairs you enter into a contemporary home with an open floor plan. The Living Room features wood-tile flooring, ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen is huge! It features recessed lighting, lusteroud wrap-around granite counters, tons of cabinets and is appointed with a Stove. In the private space, you have 2 ample bedrooms that can accommodate all your furnishings. The home has 2 bathroom, both with bathtubs, tiled backing, and one features as part of the Master Suite. The home also has forced-air heating and dual-paned windows throughout. Come view for yourself. Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 East 8th Street have any available units?
1418 East 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 East 8th Street have?
Some of 1418 East 8th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1418 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1418 East 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1418 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1418 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1418 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1418 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1418 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1418 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
