133 Syracuse Walk
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

Location

133 Syracuse Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath Spanish home in a Prime Naples Island location 1/2 a block from the canals is beautifully appointed throughout. Open floor plan with cherry wood floors, gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counter tops & breakfast bar, cool stainless steel tile back splash & abundant custom cabinetry. Living room with soaring ceilings & fireplace also offers glass door access to a wonderful front patio. The upper level features an amazing master suite with balcony and spacious, upgraded master bath; family room landing with built-ins & snack refrigerator and 2 more large bedrooms that share a full bath. Large 2 car garage and private back patio as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Syracuse Walk have any available units?
133 Syracuse Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Syracuse Walk have?
Some of 133 Syracuse Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Syracuse Walk currently offering any rent specials?
133 Syracuse Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Syracuse Walk pet-friendly?
No, 133 Syracuse Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 133 Syracuse Walk offer parking?
Yes, 133 Syracuse Walk offers parking.
Does 133 Syracuse Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Syracuse Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Syracuse Walk have a pool?
No, 133 Syracuse Walk does not have a pool.
Does 133 Syracuse Walk have accessible units?
No, 133 Syracuse Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Syracuse Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Syracuse Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
