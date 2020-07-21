133 Syracuse Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath Spanish home in a Prime Naples Island location 1/2 a block from the canals is beautifully appointed throughout. Open floor plan with cherry wood floors, gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counter tops & breakfast bar, cool stainless steel tile back splash & abundant custom cabinetry. Living room with soaring ceilings & fireplace also offers glass door access to a wonderful front patio. The upper level features an amazing master suite with balcony and spacious, upgraded master bath; family room landing with built-ins & snack refrigerator and 2 more large bedrooms that share a full bath. Large 2 car garage and private back patio as well.