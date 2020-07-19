13 68th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Peninsula Apt - Newer Kitchen & Plank Flooring! - Upcoming - 2 Bedroom apartment over garage. This is the back apartment - owner has front house.

UNIT IS ABOVE GARAGE IN BACK. DO NOT DISTURB LOWER OCCUPANT.



This apartment was recently remodeled with new plank flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, new tile floor in the kitchen. New kitchen with granite counters. New custom paint throughout and new faux wood blinds.



Unit has use of small deck that is shared with the owner. This is a very quiet property.



All of our properties are non-smoking. Pets & Cosigners will not be considered.



Property will be shown by open house only - please call 562-498-0159 for more information and open house dates.



No Pets Allowed



