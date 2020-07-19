All apartments in Long Beach
13 68th Place
13 68th Place

13 68th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13 68th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Peninsula Apt - Newer Kitchen & Plank Flooring! - Upcoming - 2 Bedroom apartment over garage. This is the back apartment - owner has front house.
UNIT IS ABOVE GARAGE IN BACK. DO NOT DISTURB LOWER OCCUPANT.

This apartment was recently remodeled with new plank flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, new tile floor in the kitchen. New kitchen with granite counters. New custom paint throughout and new faux wood blinds.

Unit has use of small deck that is shared with the owner. This is a very quiet property.

All of our properties are non-smoking. Pets & Cosigners will not be considered.

Property will be shown by open house only - please call 562-498-0159 for more information and open house dates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 68th Place have any available units?
13 68th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 68th Place have?
Some of 13 68th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 68th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13 68th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 68th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 68th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13 68th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13 68th Place offers parking.
Does 13 68th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 68th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 68th Place have a pool?
No, 13 68th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13 68th Place have accessible units?
No, 13 68th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13 68th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 68th Place has units with dishwashers.
