1247 East Florida Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

1247 East Florida Street

1247 East Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1247 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom One bath located in Long Beach. To view this unit please register on our website www.haborpm.com. If you want more information please call Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123. Pets welcome!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 East Florida Street have any available units?
1247 East Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 East Florida Street have?
Some of 1247 East Florida Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 East Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
1247 East Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 East Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 East Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 1247 East Florida Street offer parking?
No, 1247 East Florida Street does not offer parking.
Does 1247 East Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 East Florida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 East Florida Street have a pool?
No, 1247 East Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 1247 East Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 1247 East Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 East Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1247 East Florida Street has units with dishwashers.

