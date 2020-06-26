1247 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90802 Franklin School
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
One bedroom One bath located in Long Beach. To view this unit please register on our website www.haborpm.com. If you want more information please call Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123. Pets welcome!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
