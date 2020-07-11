120 Roswell

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

UNIT HAS NEW FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND STAIRCASE, FULLY REMODEL BATHROOMS (new vanities, new vanity lights, new tile in both bathrooms, new bathtub in upstairs bathroom, new recessed lights, new toilets, new glass doors in both showers, new medicine cabinets), NEW PAINT AND SMOOTH CEILINGS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, NEW RANGE HOOD, NEW RECESSED LIGHTS IN BATHROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, NEW CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM, NEW PAINT IN ALL ROOMS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS AND STAIRCASE, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR STAIRS, BALCONY AND COMMON DECK **



Accept no substitutes

Two bedroom, two bathrooms, townhouse style apartment. Excellent location , half blocks to the beach in the exclusive community of Belmont Shore! Walking distance to world class 2nd street restaurants and attractions, majestic Naples Island, marina, excellent elementary school, pier.

Street parking only.



Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $30/person. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license. We will work with compromised credit (no evictions) -- those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit.

24 hour notice to show property.