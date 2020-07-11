All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

120 Roswell

120 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UNIT HAS NEW FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND STAIRCASE, FULLY REMODEL BATHROOMS (new vanities, new vanity lights, new tile in both bathrooms, new bathtub in upstairs bathroom, new recessed lights, new toilets, new glass doors in both showers, new medicine cabinets), NEW PAINT AND SMOOTH CEILINGS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, NEW RANGE HOOD, NEW RECESSED LIGHTS IN BATHROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, NEW CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM, NEW PAINT IN ALL ROOMS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS AND STAIRCASE, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR STAIRS, BALCONY AND COMMON DECK **

Accept no substitutes
Two bedroom, two bathrooms, townhouse style apartment. Excellent location , half blocks to the beach in the exclusive community of Belmont Shore! Walking distance to world class 2nd street restaurants and attractions, majestic Naples Island, marina, excellent elementary school, pier.
Street parking only.

Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $30/person. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license. We will work with compromised credit (no evictions) -- those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit.
24 hour notice to show property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Roswell have any available units?
120 Roswell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Roswell have?
Some of 120 Roswell's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Roswell currently offering any rent specials?
120 Roswell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Roswell pet-friendly?
No, 120 Roswell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 120 Roswell offer parking?
No, 120 Roswell does not offer parking.
Does 120 Roswell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Roswell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Roswell have a pool?
No, 120 Roswell does not have a pool.
Does 120 Roswell have accessible units?
No, 120 Roswell does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Roswell have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Roswell does not have units with dishwashers.
