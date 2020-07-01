116 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Now offering 1ST TWO WEEKS RENT FREE!

Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269



We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!



Unique and Immaculately updated 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Apartment With Washer and Dryer in Unit - Only 2 Blocks From the Beach in the Trendy Belmont Shores Area of Long Beach! Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property.



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 1100

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 1.5

? Parking: Detached Garage

? Lease Duration: 11 months

? Deposit: $1,000

? Pets Policy: Pets Welcome with Refundable Pet Deposit and pet rent

? Laundry: Laundry room in unit

? Floor: 1

?Property Type:Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Online maintenance requests and rent payments

? 24 hour emergency service

? Near Transportation



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

?Hardwood Floors

?Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven and Microwave

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Garbage Disposal

? Cable-Ready

? Granite Counter Tops

? Vertical Blinds



LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/$1,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 116 Bennett Ave., Long Beach CA 90803

Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12934885



(RLNE5700928)