Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

116 Bennett Avenue

116 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Now offering 1ST TWO WEEKS RENT FREE!
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269

We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!

Unique and Immaculately updated 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Apartment With Washer and Dryer in Unit - Only 2 Blocks From the Beach in the Trendy Belmont Shores Area of Long Beach! Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1100
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1.5
? Parking: Detached Garage
? Lease Duration: 11 months
? Deposit: $1,000
? Pets Policy: Pets Welcome with Refundable Pet Deposit and pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room in unit
? Floor: 1
?Property Type:Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? 24 hour emergency service
? Near Transportation

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
?Hardwood Floors
?Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven and Microwave
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Garbage Disposal
? Cable-Ready
? Granite Counter Tops
? Vertical Blinds

LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/$1,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 116 Bennett Ave., Long Beach CA 90803
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12934885

(RLNE5700928)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
