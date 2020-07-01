116 Bennett Avenue

Amenities
Unique and Immaculately updated 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Apartment With Washer and Dryer in Unit - Only 2 Blocks From the Beach in the Trendy Belmont Shores Area of Long Beach! Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property.
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1100
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1.5
? Parking: Detached Garage
? Lease Duration: 11 months
? Deposit: $1,000
? Pets Policy: Pets Welcome with Refundable Pet Deposit and pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room in unit
? Floor: 1
?Property Type:Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? 24 hour emergency service
? Near Transportation
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
?Hardwood Floors
?Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven and Microwave
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Garbage Disposal
? Cable-Ready
? Granite Counter Tops
? Vertical Blinds
LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/$1,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 116 Bennett Ave., Long Beach CA 90803
