All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1118 Palo Verde Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1118 Palo Verde Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1118 Palo Verde Avenue

1118 Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1118 Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Bixby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Get a 50% off on the first and last month's rent if the lease ends on Dec 31st, 2020!

Wonderful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse in Bixby Hill, Long Beach. Within a gated community, the exterior of the property features a balcony from the master bedroom to relax and unwind. Amenities feature a clubhouse, fitness center, shared pool, barbecue, and tennis court.

The bright and stylish unfurnished interior features tile and laminate floors, a fireplace, and an elevated platform for the dining area and kitchen. The spacious kitchen with an island counter is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, ovens, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Captivating bedrooms with walk-in closets are perfect to spaces for a good nights sleep. The elegant en suite bathrooms have a shower stall, a shower and bathtub combo, double vessel sink, and a wall-mounted sink. An in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air heating are installed.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g9onNgVVAhA

Additional Details:
An attached 2-car garage is available.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: College Park, Channel View Park, Whaley Park, and Jack Nichol Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have any available units?
1118 Palo Verde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have?
Some of 1118 Palo Verde Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Palo Verde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Palo Verde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Palo Verde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue offers parking.
Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue has a pool.
Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Palo Verde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Palo Verde Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine