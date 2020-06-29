1118 Palo Verde Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court

Get a 50% off on the first and last month's rent if the lease ends on Dec 31st, 2020!



Wonderful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse in Bixby Hill, Long Beach. Within a gated community, the exterior of the property features a balcony from the master bedroom to relax and unwind. Amenities feature a clubhouse, fitness center, shared pool, barbecue, and tennis court.



The bright and stylish unfurnished interior features tile and laminate floors, a fireplace, and an elevated platform for the dining area and kitchen. The spacious kitchen with an island counter is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, ovens, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Captivating bedrooms with walk-in closets are perfect to spaces for a good nights sleep. The elegant en suite bathrooms have a shower stall, a shower and bathtub combo, double vessel sink, and a wall-mounted sink. An in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air heating are installed.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g9onNgVVAhA



Additional Details:

An attached 2-car garage is available.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: College Park, Channel View Park, Whaley Park, and Jack Nichol Park.



