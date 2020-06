Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 2 BR with kitchen/LR (range and fridge included) and 1-car garage with tandem space. Spacious balcony off of sunny bedroom. Laminate wood floors and ceiling fans in every room with ocean breezes throughout. Located in beautiful downtown Long Beach, bike path to beach, and dining and entertainment nearby.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13409310



(RLNE5842741)