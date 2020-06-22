All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1063 Coronado Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1063 Coronado Avenue

1063 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1063 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Coronado - Property Id: 98936

Recently painted. Has its own washer and dryer unit. Has a refrigerator and AC unit. The property is in East Long Beach short bike ride from the beach, 3 miles from CSULB, 2 miles from Signal Hill shopping center, a walking distance from the grocery store, and in a safe and quiet neighborhood. 1 parking space within the gated premises. Perfect for students or a single family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98936
Property Id 98936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4686333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
1063 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 1063 Coronado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1063 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 1063 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 1063 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1063 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1063 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
