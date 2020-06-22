1063 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Coronado - Property Id: 98936



Recently painted. Has its own washer and dryer unit. Has a refrigerator and AC unit. The property is in East Long Beach short bike ride from the beach, 3 miles from CSULB, 2 miles from Signal Hill shopping center, a walking distance from the grocery store, and in a safe and quiet neighborhood. 1 parking space within the gated premises. Perfect for students or a single family.

No Pets Allowed



