All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1056 E 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1056 E 7th St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

1056 E 7th St.

1056 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1056 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bb74d708f ---- This upper unit features a large layout plan and also brand new lush carpet! All new neutral toned paint color gives the apt a fresh pop. There is a spacious living room that opens to the shared balcony overlooking 7th St. Both bedrooms have plenty of room and are on opposite sides of the apt with a restroom in the middle that features a full bathtub. This building is very quiet due to only have 4 units and is very close to Downtown Long Beach and The Pike also, walking distance to public transportation. No pets or pets. Please call us to schedule an appointment to see this apt. Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condominium Year Built: 1920 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Tile and Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 E 7th St. have any available units?
1056 E 7th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 E 7th St. have?
Some of 1056 E 7th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 E 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1056 E 7th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 E 7th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 E 7th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1056 E 7th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1056 E 7th St. offers parking.
Does 1056 E 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 E 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 E 7th St. have a pool?
No, 1056 E 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1056 E 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 1056 E 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 E 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 E 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine