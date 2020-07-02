1056 E 7th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bb74d708f ---- This upper unit features a large layout plan and also brand new lush carpet! All new neutral toned paint color gives the apt a fresh pop. There is a spacious living room that opens to the shared balcony overlooking 7th St. Both bedrooms have plenty of room and are on opposite sides of the apt with a restroom in the middle that features a full bathtub. This building is very quiet due to only have 4 units and is very close to Downtown Long Beach and The Pike also, walking distance to public transportation. No pets or pets. Please call us to schedule an appointment to see this apt. Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condominium Year Built: 1920 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Tile and Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*