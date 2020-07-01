Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1055 Magnolia Ave. Available 03/01/20 Single Family Home in Long Beach! - Gorgeous architectural features, totally remodeled. Wood staircase is beautiful with a craftsman feel. Washer and dryer inside. This is a 3 bedroom plus a bonus room that may be used as an office, play room or as an extra bedroom, the upstairs bath offers a stunning claw-foot bathtub. Enjoy the amazing wrap around porch which is perfect for relaxing and entertainment with family and friends. Charming detailed crown molding add touches of sophistication and uniqueness. Formal entry to cozy living room with a perfect fireplace for this season. Very spacious separate dining room.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.



(RLNE4572532)