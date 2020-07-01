All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

1055 Magnolia Ave.

1055 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1055 Magnolia Ave. Available 03/01/20 Single Family Home in Long Beach! - Gorgeous architectural features, totally remodeled. Wood staircase is beautiful with a craftsman feel. Washer and dryer inside. This is a 3 bedroom plus a bonus room that may be used as an office, play room or as an extra bedroom, the upstairs bath offers a stunning claw-foot bathtub. Enjoy the amazing wrap around porch which is perfect for relaxing and entertainment with family and friends. Charming detailed crown molding add touches of sophistication and uniqueness. Formal entry to cozy living room with a perfect fireplace for this season. Very spacious separate dining room.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.

(RLNE4572532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have any available units?
1055 Magnolia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have?
Some of 1055 Magnolia Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Magnolia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Magnolia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Magnolia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Magnolia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. offer parking?
No, 1055 Magnolia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Magnolia Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have a pool?
No, 1055 Magnolia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1055 Magnolia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Magnolia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Magnolia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

