All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1087 Murrieta Blvd #232

1087 Murrieta Boulevard · (925) 398-3298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA 94550
Downtown Livermore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail. With an open floor plan this unit is flooded with bright natural light and boasts amazing features throughout, including updated master bathroom, updated kitchen including floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of closet and storage space and more. Enjoy the complex's community pool, clubhouse, gym and laundry as well.

Please text Lindsey for showing
925-398-3298
Dre #02013504

Applications available at www.bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE5677051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have any available units?
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have?
Some of 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 currently offering any rent specials?
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 pet-friendly?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 offer parking?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 does not offer parking.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have a pool?
Yes, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 has a pool.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have accessible units?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1087 Murrieta Blvd #232?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity