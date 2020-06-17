1087 Murrieta Blvd #232

Amenities

Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail. With an open floor plan this unit is flooded with bright natural light and boasts amazing features throughout, including updated master bathroom, updated kitchen including floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of closet and storage space and more. Enjoy the complex's community pool, clubhouse, gym and laundry as well.



Please text Lindsey for showing

925-398-3298

Dre #02013504



Applications available at www.bestproperty4u.com



(RLNE5677051)