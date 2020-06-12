/
2 bedroom apartments
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
858 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Windmill Springs
9 Units Available
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
887 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Springtown
21 Units Available
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Jensen Tract
14 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Jensen Tract
4 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
700 sqft
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Northside Livermore
2 Units Available
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
Downtown Livermore
1 Unit Available
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
955 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail.
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1199 sqft
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1042 sqft
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
12 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Pleasanton Valley
10 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
26 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
42 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Del Prado
3 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
840 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
