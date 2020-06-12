/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Windmill Springs
9 Units Available
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
887 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Jensen Tract
14 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Livermore
1 Unit Available
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
955 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 412
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1199 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
42 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Asco - Radum
30 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
25 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
10 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
