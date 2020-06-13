Apartment List
/
CA
/
livermore
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Leland Heights
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Windmill Springs
8 Units Available
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,857
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Springtown
21 Units Available
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Livermore
7 Units Available
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Jensen Tract
14 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jensen Tract
4 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
2 Units Available
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
324 Misty Circle
324 Misty Circle, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2048 sqft
Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside Livermore
1 Unit Available
2092 Rapallo Common
2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1911 sqft
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summerset
1 Unit Available
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3
724 Tranquility Cir, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Like New Townhome in Beautiful Livermore - This beautiful newly home built in 2017 is flourishing with upgraded floors, appliances, and window coverings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2872 Hoya Commons - 1
2872 Hoya Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1684 sqft
Upgraded Newer Livermore Home Near 580 Freeway. Available 4/1/18 - Beautiful upgraded home located in Livermore at Ivy at Montage near Las Positas College, 580 Freeway and park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2918 Kiwi Common
2918 Kiwi Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Springtown
1 Unit Available
850 Camden Cmn
850 Camden Common, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1990 sqft
Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
5798 Barley Road
5798 Barley Rd, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
City Guide for Livermore, CA

Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!

Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Livermore, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Livermore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLivermore 3 BedroomsLivermore Accessible Apartments
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with GarageLivermore Apartments with GymLivermore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with PoolLivermore Apartments with Washer-DryerLivermore Dog Friendly ApartmentsLivermore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley