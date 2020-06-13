81 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with balcony
Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!
Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Livermore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.