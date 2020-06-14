Apartment List
/
CA
/
livermore
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with garage

Livermore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
385 Lee Ave.
385 Lee Avenue, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,090
1400 sqft
385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2872 Hoya Commons - 1
2872 Hoya Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1684 sqft
Upgraded Newer Livermore Home Near 580 Freeway. Available 4/1/18 - Beautiful upgraded home located in Livermore at Ivy at Montage near Las Positas College, 580 Freeway and park.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside Livermore
1 Unit Available
2092 Rapallo Common
2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1911 sqft
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
3370 Gardella Plz
3370 Gardella Plaza, Livermore, CA
7 Bedrooms
$1,200
3867 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - SHARED HOUSE --Room #2 (not-pictured) available for rent. NON-Smoking/no-pets. Kitchen, Bathrooms, Family Room, Laundry and Backyard are shared/common areas. Double occupancy surcharge of $200.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springtown
1 Unit Available
850 Camden Cmn
850 Camden Common, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1990 sqft
Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level.

1 of 26

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
5798 Barley Road
5798 Barley Rd, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,598
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Asco - Radum
31 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5530 Esprit Way
5530 Esprit Way, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
1014 Wat Ct.
1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500 Bed 3 / 2.
City Guide for Livermore, CA

Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!

Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Livermore, CA

Livermore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLivermore 3 BedroomsLivermore Accessible Apartments
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with GarageLivermore Apartments with GymLivermore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with PoolLivermore Apartments with Washer-DryerLivermore Dog Friendly ApartmentsLivermore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley